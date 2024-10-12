Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.75 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.92 or 0.00012599 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and approximately $234.36 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00105719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.79067618 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1104 active market(s) with $259,557,272.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.