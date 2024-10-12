Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Hits $4.73 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.73 billion and $290.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00012597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

