Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.16 or 0.00012954 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.90 billion and approximately $225.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00105223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.79067618 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1104 active market(s) with $259,557,272.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.