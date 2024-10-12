United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.32.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Up 2.6 %

UAL stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.