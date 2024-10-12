United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $142.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.08. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.