United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of United States Steel worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 906,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,450 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in United States Steel by 146.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

