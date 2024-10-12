UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Cut by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,722,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.37.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.45. 393,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

