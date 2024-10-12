UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $675.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $617.37.

UNH opened at $597.87 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $607.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.81. The firm has a market cap of $550.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 212,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $123,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

