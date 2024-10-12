Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Univec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Univec has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Univec
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Univec
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.