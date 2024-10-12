Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Univec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Univec has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

