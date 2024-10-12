US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 366.5% from the September 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

XBIL stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $426,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

