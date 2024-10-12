USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on November 1st

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 196.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 205.9%.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USAC opened at $23.06 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

