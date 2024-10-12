USA Financial Formulas Takes $32,000 Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EZPW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 449,360 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EZCORP by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in EZCORP by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 261,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 164,489 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 551,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.99. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $281.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

