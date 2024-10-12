Usman Nabi Acquires 800,000 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,747,415.26).

Usman Nabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Usman Nabi sold 21,155 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.08), for a total transaction of £276,072.75 ($361,304.48).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 923 ($12.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,264.38, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 668 ($8.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,436 ($18.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,309.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,259.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

