UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.75.
UTStarcom Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UTStarcom
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.