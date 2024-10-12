Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 6,382,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,163,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 51.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vale by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vale by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 194,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vale by 207.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 144,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.



Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

