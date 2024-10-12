Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $411.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

