Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.42 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.