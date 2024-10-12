Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.82 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

