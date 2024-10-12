Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,592 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $200.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

