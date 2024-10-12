Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 733,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWM opened at $221.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

