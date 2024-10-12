Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $120.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

