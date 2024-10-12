Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $532.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $533.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

