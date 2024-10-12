VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) is Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF makes up 2.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 2.38% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,260,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 129,925 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 156.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,043,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

CLOI stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

