Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $129.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

