Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

