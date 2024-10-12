Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is LongView Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $388.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

