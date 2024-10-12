Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 178,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 367,645 shares.The stock last traded at $72.03 and had previously closed at $72.13.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.