Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 178,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 367,645 shares.The stock last traded at $72.03 and had previously closed at $72.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

