Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Boosted by OxenFree Capital LLC

OxenFree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 348,936 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,430,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,731,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,680. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.98.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

