Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 614.9% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ VTWV traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.59. 14,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $816.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.