Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 614.9% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ VTWV traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.59. 14,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $816.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

