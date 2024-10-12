Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $238.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.28. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

