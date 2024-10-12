Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

