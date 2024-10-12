Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Boosted by Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. American Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $200.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

