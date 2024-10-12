Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $530.19 and last traded at $530.13, with a volume of 1223555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $526.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.26. The company has a market capitalization of $482.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

