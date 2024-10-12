Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $532.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $533.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

