Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.