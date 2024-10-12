Velan (TSE:VLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$135.12 million for the quarter. Velan had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 3.52%.
Velan Price Performance
Velan stock opened at C$9.71 on Friday. Velan has a 12 month low of C$5.03 and a 12 month high of C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.27. The company has a market cap of C$58.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About Velan
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Velan
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.