Venom 1-Day Volume Reaches $842,689.42 (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Venom has a market capitalization of $150.93 million and approximately $842,689.42 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venom has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00253864 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,241,822,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,241,691,301.9 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08229152 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,253,857.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.