Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Reduced by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,582,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.69.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

