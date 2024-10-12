Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $2,028,899.34 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 49,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $2,028,899.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,112,966.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 52,713 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,287.26.

Vertex Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $40.35 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 336.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 712,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 85,237 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $22,173,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $12,043,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

