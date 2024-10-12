Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 17,902 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 21,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 125,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 312,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 1,025,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,101,994. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

