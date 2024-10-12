Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 468.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,755. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.26%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

