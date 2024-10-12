Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

NYSE VTLE opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,538.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vital Energy news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,538.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 454.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

