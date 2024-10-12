Vow (VOW) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Vow has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $46.94 million and approximately $289,365.59 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

