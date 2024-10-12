VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Posts Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

VOXX International Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.25. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

