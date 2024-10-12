Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

VOYA opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

