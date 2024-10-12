Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Down 29.6% in September

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

VYGR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. 403,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $391.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

