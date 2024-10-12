W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRB. Barclays began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4,514.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 196,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

