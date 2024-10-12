Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 483,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

