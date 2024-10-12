Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.25), with a volume of 162603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Walker Crips Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.09. The company has a market capitalization of £7.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

Walker Crips Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.