Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Cap of $721,161.55

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $721,161.55 and approximately $1.68 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,804,264 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

